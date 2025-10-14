Indore-Khandwa GC Project: REC Clears 454 Hectare Of Forest Land For Gauge Conversion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The diversion of 454.1378 hectares of forest land for gauge conversion of the rail line from Mhow to Muktiyara Balwara block of Indore-Khandwa Gauge Conversion project has got in principle approval.

The approval was given at the 10th meeting of Regional Empowered Committee (REC) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The rail line is part of the mega project to convert the Ratlam-Khandwa meter-gauge section to broad-gauge, which is being implemented by the city based construction Department of Western Railway.

Official sources informed that the meeting of REC was held in Bhopal recently, where the project got forest clearance. A total of 407.922 hectares of land of Indore district is coming in the project and 46.2158 hectares land of the Khargone Forest Division.

It was clarified at the meeting that the project approval has been granted only under conditions that include environmental protection and forest restoration.

1.34 lakh trees to be cut, tunnel area trees to be protected

The committee stated that permission has been granted for the cutting of a total of 134,433 trees, while 17,804 trees located in the tunnel area and 2,237 trees located at the dumping site will be protected.

The cutting will be carried out in a phased manner, and under no circumstances will trees be cut indiscriminately. A joint committee of senior officials from the Railways and Forest Department will be formed to inspect the site and determine priorities.

The committee clarified that the Railways and the Forest Department will jointly monitor the project. Progress reports will be sent to the State Nodal Office, Bhopal, every six months.