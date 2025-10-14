 Indore News: DCP Inspects Markets, Reviews Diversions, Parking Arrangements
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: DCP Inspects Markets, Reviews Diversions, Parking Arrangements

Indore News: DCP Inspects Markets, Reviews Diversions, Parking Arrangements

To ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the festive season, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4/Traffic) Anand Kaladagi conducted a thorough inspection of the busy Rajwada market area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: DCP Inspects Markets, Reviews Diversions, Parking Arrangements |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the festive season, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4/Traffic) Anand Kaladagi conducted a thorough inspection of the busy Rajwada market area on Tuesday. The review focused on road diversions, parking arrangements, and the overall traffic management system.

During the inspection, DCP Kaladagi issued key directives to improve traffic regulation amid the festive rush. He was accompanied by Additional DCPs Santosh Kumar Kaul and Dinesh Agrawal, ACP Rekha Singh Parihar, TI (Traffic West) Radha Yadav, TI Sarafa Rajkumar Litoria, and other police officials.

Key traffic diversion points in Rajwada area include Malharganj Police Station T-point, Chhipa Bakhal Gali, Govardhan Tailor Tiraha, Gorakund Square, Subhash Chowk (Water Tank), Subhash Chowk, Imli Bazaar Square, Malharganj Square, Narsingh Bazaar Square, G Sachidanand Tiraha, Pipli Bazaar Tiraha, Prince Yashwant Road Square, Ada Bazaar Square, Machhi Bazaar Square, Pandharinath Temple Square, Resham Gali, Nandlalpura Square, Sanjay Setu, Fruit Market, Hamilton Road, Mrignayani Square and Nagar Nigam Square.

Read Also
MP News: Cabinet Increases Dearness Relief Rate To 55% For Pensioners Ahead Of Diwali; Approves...
article-image

Special Festive Arrangements

FPJ Shorts
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In Bribes, Reddy Says He Was Pressured Not To Reveal Details
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In Bribes, Reddy Says He Was Pressured Not To Reveal Details
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work
ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House Designer
Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House Designer

To manage the expected surge in crowd and vehicles, additional traffic personnel have been deployed in Rajwada, Sarafa, MG Road, and other high-footfall zones. Entry of two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be restricted during peak hours, as required. Strict enforcement of one-way traffic rules will be carried out, with immediate action against violators.

E-rickshaws and heavy vehicles will remain prohibited in the area during the festive period. Street vendors have been instructed to limit their stalls to designated spaces to prevent road encroachment.

Coordination with local trader associations has been established to streamline parking, pedestrian movement, and crowd control. Continuous public announcements are being made to guide citizens about available parking zones and diversion routes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: DCP Inspects Markets, Reviews Diversions, Parking Arrangements

Indore News: DCP Inspects Markets, Reviews Diversions, Parking Arrangements

Festive, Funny And Fresh: Food Candles To Light Up Hearts & Homes This Diwali

Festive, Funny And Fresh: Food Candles To Light Up Hearts & Homes This Diwali

MP News: Dhar Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹2.13 Crore

MP News: Dhar Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹2.13 Crore

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies

MP News: Tracing Coldrif Bottle Buyers An Uphill Task, Says Food and Drug Administration Department

MP News: Tracing Coldrif Bottle Buyers An Uphill Task, Says Food and Drug Administration Department