Indore News: DCP Inspects Markets, Reviews Diversions, Parking Arrangements |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the festive season, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4/Traffic) Anand Kaladagi conducted a thorough inspection of the busy Rajwada market area on Tuesday. The review focused on road diversions, parking arrangements, and the overall traffic management system.

During the inspection, DCP Kaladagi issued key directives to improve traffic regulation amid the festive rush. He was accompanied by Additional DCPs Santosh Kumar Kaul and Dinesh Agrawal, ACP Rekha Singh Parihar, TI (Traffic West) Radha Yadav, TI Sarafa Rajkumar Litoria, and other police officials.

Key traffic diversion points in Rajwada area include Malharganj Police Station T-point, Chhipa Bakhal Gali, Govardhan Tailor Tiraha, Gorakund Square, Subhash Chowk (Water Tank), Subhash Chowk, Imli Bazaar Square, Malharganj Square, Narsingh Bazaar Square, G Sachidanand Tiraha, Pipli Bazaar Tiraha, Prince Yashwant Road Square, Ada Bazaar Square, Machhi Bazaar Square, Pandharinath Temple Square, Resham Gali, Nandlalpura Square, Sanjay Setu, Fruit Market, Hamilton Road, Mrignayani Square and Nagar Nigam Square.

Special Festive Arrangements

To manage the expected surge in crowd and vehicles, additional traffic personnel have been deployed in Rajwada, Sarafa, MG Road, and other high-footfall zones. Entry of two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be restricted during peak hours, as required. Strict enforcement of one-way traffic rules will be carried out, with immediate action against violators.

E-rickshaws and heavy vehicles will remain prohibited in the area during the festive period. Street vendors have been instructed to limit their stalls to designated spaces to prevent road encroachment.

Coordination with local trader associations has been established to streamline parking, pedestrian movement, and crowd control. Continuous public announcements are being made to guide citizens about available parking zones and diversion routes.