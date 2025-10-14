MP News: Cabinet Increases Dearness Relief Rate To 55% For Pensioners Ahead Of Diwali; Approves Bhavantar Scheme For Soyabean Farmers

MP News: Cabinet Increases DR Rate To 55% For Pensioners; Approves Bhavantar Scheme For Soyabean Farmers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In what could be dubbed a Diwali bonanza, the Cabinet on Tuesday decided to increase the Dearness Relief (DR) rate of the state government pensioners and family pensioners.

The DR rate has been increased from 53% to 55% under the 7th Pay Commission and from 246% to 252% under the 6th Pay Commission, effective September 1, 2025 (payable from October 1, 2025).

This will cause an additional burden of around Rs 170 crore on the state exchequer. The decision to hike the DR rate was taken in the wake of Chhattisgarh’s increase in the DA for government employees.

Bhavantar scheme gets Cabinet nod

The Cabinet approved the Bhavantar scheme rolled out by the government to provide succour to soybean farmers.

Under the scheme, soyabean will be purchased in the notified mandis of the state from October 24 till January 15. Based on the weighted average of the sale price of soybeans during the fourteen days, a model rate will be calculated.

The difference between the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the model rate will be transferred into the registered bank accounts of farmers. The MSP is fixed at Rs 5,238 per quintal.

In-principle approval of RAMP scheme

The Cabinet also decided to implement the Centre’s Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme in the state. The total approved project budget for the state is Rs 105.36 crore, including a 30% state share amounting to Rs 31.60 crore.