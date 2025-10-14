 MP News: Dhar Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹2.13 Crore
MP News: Dhar Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹2.13 Crore

28 quintals of marijuana, four quintals of poppy husk, 550 grams of brown sugar, four-kg of hashish, 80 grams of heroin and small quantities of other banned substances destroyed

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police authorities in Dhar district destroyed over 32 quintals of illegal drugs valued at Rs 2.13 crore on Monday at the Ultratech Cement Factory in Tonki village, Manawar.

The destruction was carried out under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Anurag and Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh from Indore Rural Zone.

The seized drugs were collected from 102 cases registered across Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Indore Rural districts and the Special Task Force unit.

Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi and Jhabua SP Shivdayal Singh led the destruction proceedings as committee members. The operation destroyed 28 quintals of marijuana from 87 cases, over four quintals of poppy husk from three cases, 550 grams of brown sugar, four-kg of hashish, 80 grams of heroin and small quantities of other banned substances.

Officials from the Regional Office of MP Pollution Control Board, Pithampur, along with chemists and Ultratech Cement Factory representatives witnessed the destruction process.

The factory's high-temperature kilns were used to safely dispose of the confiscated narcotics. The major operation demonstrates the continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks operating in the region, removing a substantial amount of illegal substances from potential circulation.

