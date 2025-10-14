 Indore News: Kargil To Kanyakumari Powered Hang Glider Expedition Flagged Off By Lt Gen Vivek Dogra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Kargil To Kanyakumari Powered Hang Glider Expedition Flagged Off By Lt Gen Vivek Dogra

Indore News: Kargil To Kanyakumari Powered Hang Glider Expedition Flagged Off By Lt Gen Vivek Dogra

The expedition, which commenced from Kargil on September 24, will culminate at Kanyakumari on November 4, covering 8,000 kilometres across diverse terrains and climatic zones

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Kargil To Kanyakumari Powered Hang Glider Expedition Flagged Off By Lt Gen Vivek Dogra |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of courage, endurance, and technical precision, the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) witnessed the flagging-off of the Kargil to Kanyakumari Powered Hang Glider (PHG) Expedition at the Army Aero Nodal Centre (AANC) airstrip on Tuesday morning. The programme was as part of 200th foundation day celebration of Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery.

The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Vivek Dogra, Commandant of MCTE and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Signals, who lauded the spirit of adventure and professionalism of the participating officers.

The expedition, which commenced from Kargil on September 24, will culminate at Kanyakumari on November 4, covering 8,000 kilometres across diverse terrains and climatic zones. The glider covers 150-km per day.

Read Also
MP News: 'Definition Of War Has Changed Now...' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan On 128th Foundation...
article-image

Two powered hang gliders, operated by skilled Army pilots, are undertaking this arduous journey to demonstrate human endurance, technological expertise, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army.

FPJ Shorts
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body

Addressing the gathering before the flag-off, Lt Gen Dogra emphasised the importance of discipline, teamwork and meticulous preparation in such challenging missions. He reminded the participants that while flight operations often attract attention, the contribution of the ground crew is equally critical to success.

He urged the pilots to maintain the highest standards in communication and safety, to practice mental focus, and to visualise each stage of the journey with confidence and joy. The Commandant inspired the team to undertake the mission wholeheartedly, with clarity of purpose and without hesitation, emphasising that true success lies in enjoying the experience while making the Indian Army proud through dedication and professionalism.

The gliders have covered places including Kargil, Sonamarg, Manasbal (Srinagar), Udhampur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Suratgarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Mt Abu, Gandhinagar and Mhow.

Dhule, Devlali, Pune, Satara, Belgaum, Dabolim, Karwar, Kannur, Kochi, Trivandrum and Kanyakumari would be covered in coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies

MP News: Tracing Coldrif Bottle Buyers An Uphill Task, Says Food and Drug Administration Department

MP News: Tracing Coldrif Bottle Buyers An Uphill Task, Says Food and Drug Administration Department

MP News: Congress Never Thought Of Making India Self-Reliant, Says BJP’s General Secretary Arun...

MP News: Congress Never Thought Of Making India Self-Reliant, Says BJP’s General Secretary Arun...

MP News: Cabinet Increases Dearness Relief Rate To 55% For Pensioners Ahead Of Diwali; Approves...

MP News: Cabinet Increases Dearness Relief Rate To 55% For Pensioners Ahead Of Diwali; Approves...

Indore News: Chemical Factory Inferno; 120 Tankers Take 10 Hours To Douse Flames

Indore News: Chemical Factory Inferno; 120 Tankers Take 10 Hours To Douse Flames