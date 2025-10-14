Indore News: Kargil To Kanyakumari Powered Hang Glider Expedition Flagged Off By Lt Gen Vivek Dogra |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of courage, endurance, and technical precision, the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) witnessed the flagging-off of the Kargil to Kanyakumari Powered Hang Glider (PHG) Expedition at the Army Aero Nodal Centre (AANC) airstrip on Tuesday morning. The programme was as part of 200th foundation day celebration of Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery.

The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Vivek Dogra, Commandant of MCTE and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Signals, who lauded the spirit of adventure and professionalism of the participating officers.

The expedition, which commenced from Kargil on September 24, will culminate at Kanyakumari on November 4, covering 8,000 kilometres across diverse terrains and climatic zones. The glider covers 150-km per day.

Two powered hang gliders, operated by skilled Army pilots, are undertaking this arduous journey to demonstrate human endurance, technological expertise, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army.

Addressing the gathering before the flag-off, Lt Gen Dogra emphasised the importance of discipline, teamwork and meticulous preparation in such challenging missions. He reminded the participants that while flight operations often attract attention, the contribution of the ground crew is equally critical to success.

He urged the pilots to maintain the highest standards in communication and safety, to practice mental focus, and to visualise each stage of the journey with confidence and joy. The Commandant inspired the team to undertake the mission wholeheartedly, with clarity of purpose and without hesitation, emphasising that true success lies in enjoying the experience while making the Indian Army proud through dedication and professionalism.

The gliders have covered places including Kargil, Sonamarg, Manasbal (Srinagar), Udhampur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Suratgarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Mt Abu, Gandhinagar and Mhow.

Dhule, Devlali, Pune, Satara, Belgaum, Dabolim, Karwar, Kannur, Kochi, Trivandrum and Kanyakumari would be covered in coming days.