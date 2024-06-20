Bhopal: Govt To Do Away With Medical Education Commissioner’s Post

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to do away with the post of medical education commissioner. Plans are afoot to bring the medical education department under the health commissioner. There will be only one HOD to take care of health and medical education department. The government has already merged the medical education wing with the health department. Despite the merger, there are still two different heads.

Now, the government plans to appoint only one HOD for the department. The health department is going to issue an order soon. At present, Vivek Porwal is commissioner and principal secretary of the health department. Tarun Pithode is the commissioner of medical education department. But now, only one officer will be there. After the merger of these two departments, there is a minister and an additional chief secretary for it. But there are two different officers – a principal secretary and a commissioner for the same wing.

Now, there will be only one officer to handle this department. To build medical colleges in each district in the state, health and medical education departments were merged. Before setting up medical colleges, it is necessary to build hospitals. In its election manifesto, the BJP promised to build medical colleges in each district.

The government, however, does not have enough budgets to build medical colleges and hospitals in every district. The medical colleges will be attached to the district hospitals in those places where there is no medical college. Two departments have been merged to do the work properly.