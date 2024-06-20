 MP June 20 Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected In Bhopal, Indore, & More (WATCH)
Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in 38 districts including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to pre-monsoon activity in state, the weather changed drastically on Wednesday in many cities. There was rainfall, lightning strikes, and strong winds. Similar weather is expected on Thursday. Heavy rain is likely in 13 districts including Jabalpur and Chhindwara. Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in 38 districts including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

Senior Scientist Dr. Vedprakash Singh from the Meteorological Department in Bhopal stated, "There are currently many cases of lightning strikes. An advisory has been issued. Farmers should move to safe places whenever there are dark clouds in the sky. Do not sit in groups, and avoid standing under green trees or letting livestock stand there."

Senior Meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran mentioned that the current weather conditions are due to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation, and such weather is expected to continue.

On Wednesday, Gwalior was the hottest place in Madhya Pradesh, recording a daytime temperature of 43°C. The top 10 hottest cities also included Shivpuri, Shahdol, Rewa, Chitrakoot, Katni, Prithvipur, Narsinghpur, Rajgarh, and Sidhi.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Pachmarhi at 29°C. Other places included Seoni at 30.6°C, Chhindwara at 32.5°C, and Betul at 32.7°C.

An orange alert for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, and Umaria.

A yellow and orange alert for thunderstorms and strong winds has been issued for Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Seoni, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Harda, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur.

