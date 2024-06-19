MP Road Mishap: Two Killed, 26 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision Near Kasrawad

Khargone/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 26 injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck near Kasrawad Bhilgaon on Wednesday morning. The bus was on its way from Khargone to Indore when the accident happened.

The deceased were identified as Asha, 32, wife of Dinesh, a resident of Mengaon village and Anwar, 40, son of Dilkar, a resident of Khargone. The condition of 15 passengers remains serious.

According to witnesses, the bus was travelling at a high speed. Passengers recounted that the bus was completely jam-packed, making the situation even more perilous.

कसरावद नगर के भिलगांव में सड़क हादसे में यात्रियों के निधन एवं कई लोगों के घायल होने की हृदय विदारक खबर है।



कांग्रेस परिवार इस दुःखद हादसे पर शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता है और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना करता है।



“भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली” pic.twitter.com/JW0TctYHdQ — MP Congress (@INCMP) June 19, 2024

Witnesses reported that the bus, operated by Rishabh Travels, had narrowly avoided overturning moments before the crash. Survivors described the harrowing moments when the bus lost control, struck an electric pole and overturned. The truck, travelling from Khalghat to Kasrawad was severely damaged with its driver trapped inside. Rescuers freed him after a half an hour struggle.

Several passengers reported that moments before the accident, the driver was seen engaging in a heated altercation with another driver on the road. This confrontation may have contributed to the reckless driving that led to the accident.

The Kasrawad police and 108 ambulance services responded swiftly to the incident. The injured were sent to Kasrawad community health centre, while critical cases were referred to Khargone District Hospital. Some casualties were taken to Indore by relatives for further treatment.

Witnesses and injured passengers, including Sukhlal and Narayan from Sukhpuri, Khargone, alleged that the bus driver's excessive speed and negligence were to blame. They reported that the bus had narrowly avoided collisions twice earlier in the journey before the fatal third encounter.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon local MLA Balkrishna Patidar and district collector Karmveer Sharma visited Khargone district hospital and had words with injured. Both Patidar and Sharma also had words with the doctors and directed them to provide best medical treatment to the injured.