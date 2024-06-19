 MP Shocker: Police Raid Uncovers Factory Producing Fake Pepsi 'Sting' Cold Drinks
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Police Raid Uncovers Factory Producing Fake Pepsi 'Sting' Cold Drinks

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police raid in Gwalior uncovered a factory producing fake cold drinks under the Pepsi brand Sting. This operation was carried out following a complaint from Pepsi Company. The factory, in the Transport Nagar area, was found manufacturing counterfeit Sting drinks using counterfeit outsourced chemicals, bottle caps and packaging.

During the raid, authorities seized 20,000 packed bottles of the fake Sting drink. The police, led by CSP and Bahodapur police station officers, discovered that the counterfeit cold drinks were being produced in large quantities.

The factory has been sealed and the proprietor of the factory has been taken under police custody. Further investigation has begun.

article-image

Talking to the press pool on site Chief Superintendent of Police said that they had orders from the Chief Minister to start a crackdown on all fake drinks that are being produced in the state. During this crackdown they uncovered a factory in the Transport Nagar area which was producing fake Sting, which is a PepsiCo product.

The owner of the factory identified as Ashish Sharma has been taken into custody and the police will now begin questioning. The CSP said they will question the perpetrator about the supply chain, where did he source all the raw material from and since when is the production of these fake drinks going on.

