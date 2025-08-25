Madhya Pradesh: Feasibility Survey On To Develop Big Airports In Sagar, Ratlam, Singhrauli |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aviation Department has plans to develop big airports in Sagar, Ratlam, and Singhrauli. Consultancy firm Ernst and Young has been roped in to conduct a feasibility survey in this regard.

A senior Aviation Department officer said that a need was felt for big airports in these places. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has eight airports: Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, Satna, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, and Datia. Another three would take the state’s tally to an impressive 11.

Meanwhile, an economic, social, and tourism potential survey is also underway in Sagar, Singhrauli, and Ratlam. Singhrauli, with numerous industries and factories, could do with an airport to make travel easier for entrepreneurs and senior executives.

Deputy Secretary, Aviation Department, Kailash Bundela, said to the Free Press that since aviation is a top priority for the state government, a survey is underway to assess the potential of an airport in Sagar, Ratlam, and Singhrauli.

More in pipeline

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Shukla said that Singrauli, Neemuch, Ratlam, and Sagar have been identified as high-priority sites after a long process, and work is on. Moreover, Shivpuri district has identified land for an airport.

Districts lacking airstrips asked for proposal

The Aviation Department plans to widen the already existing airstrips in certain districts and develop them in districts that are devoid of them.

The Collectors of districts without air strips have been asked to send their proposals. In the meantime, existing airstrips of certain districts would be widened enough to land a 72-seater plane.