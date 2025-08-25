DRI Officers Still Unwell After Drug Factory Raid; Toxic Fumes During Jagdishpur Operation Left Team With Lasting Symptoms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even nine days after the dramatic raid at an illegal drug manufacturing unit in Jagdishpur, Bhopal, several officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are still grappling with health issues caused by exposure to toxic chemical fumes.

The early morning raid on August 16 was conducted by a team of over 10 DRI officers, unaware of the chemical intensity inside the makeshift factory.

The moment they entered the premises, strong chemical vapours caused eye irritation and respiratory discomfort. Officials said they feared that the accused inside might destroy evidence by releasing or draining chemicals, so they pressed ahead despite the risk.

Two suspects—Faizal and Razzak—were apprehended at the scene before the team began securing the premises. Though the officers had gloves and masks, many lacked proper laboratory goggles, leaving them vulnerable to eye exposure. Those without protective eyewear had to borrow glasses from colleagues during the operation.

Officials said that the fumes were so potent that they not only caused immediate health issues but also burnt nearby vegetation, with visible traces of scorched weed still surrounding the house. The DRI is continuing its investigation and is probing both upstream and downstream links of the drug network. More arrests are likely.

Goats died due to chemical exposure, claim locals

The chemical impact was felt across the neighbourhood, with residents reporting eye irritation and breathing problems. One woman was even hospitalised.

In a shocking claim, locals alleged that around seven goats from two nearby homes died due to chemical exposure.

Seven in judicial custody

Following the raid, seven accused, including one woman, were produced before a special DRI court and sent to Bhopal Central Jail under judicial custody.