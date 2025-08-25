 DRI Officers Still Unwell After Drug Factory Raid; Toxic Fumes During Jagdishpur Operation Left Team With Lasting Symptoms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDRI Officers Still Unwell After Drug Factory Raid; Toxic Fumes During Jagdishpur Operation Left Team With Lasting Symptoms

DRI Officers Still Unwell After Drug Factory Raid; Toxic Fumes During Jagdishpur Operation Left Team With Lasting Symptoms

Officers had gloves, masks but many lacked proper laboratory goggles, leaving them vulnerable to eye exposure

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even nine days after the dramatic raid at an illegal drug manufacturing unit in Jagdishpur, Bhopal, several officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are still grappling with health issues caused by exposure to toxic chemical fumes.

The early morning raid on August 16 was conducted by a team of over 10 DRI officers, unaware of the chemical intensity inside the makeshift factory.

The moment they entered the premises, strong chemical vapours caused eye irritation and respiratory discomfort. Officials said they feared that the accused inside might destroy evidence by releasing or draining chemicals, so they pressed ahead despite the risk.

Two suspects—Faizal and Razzak—were apprehended at the scene before the team began securing the premises. Though the officers had gloves and masks, many lacked proper laboratory goggles, leaving them vulnerable to eye exposure. Those without protective eyewear had to borrow glasses from colleagues during the operation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week
Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts
'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video
'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance
Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance

Officials said that the fumes were so potent that they not only caused immediate health issues but also burnt nearby vegetation, with visible traces of scorched weed still surrounding the house. The DRI is continuing its investigation and is probing both upstream and downstream links of the drug network. More arrests are likely.

Read Also
Cracks Appear In 45-Year-Old Bond Between Nath & Digviyaya; Scindia Says He Does Not Want To Go Into...
article-image

Goats died due to chemical exposure, claim locals

The chemical impact was felt across the neighbourhood, with residents reporting eye irritation and breathing problems. One woman was even hospitalised.

In a shocking claim, locals alleged that around seven goats from two nearby homes died due to chemical exposure.

Seven in judicial custody

Following the raid, seven accused, including one woman, were produced before a special DRI court and sent to Bhopal Central Jail under judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP's Central Press Forged Documents Scam: Hunt On For Accused Employee, Salary Recovery Likely

MP's Central Press Forged Documents Scam: Hunt On For Accused Employee, Salary Recovery Likely

DRI Officers Still Unwell After Drug Factory Raid; Toxic Fumes During Jagdishpur Operation Left Team...

DRI Officers Still Unwell After Drug Factory Raid; Toxic Fumes During Jagdishpur Operation Left Team...

Cracks Appear In 45-Year-Old Bond Between Nath & Digviyaya; Scindia Says He Does Not Want To Go Into...

Cracks Appear In 45-Year-Old Bond Between Nath & Digviyaya; Scindia Says He Does Not Want To Go Into...

Dilapidated House Collapses In Gwalior; Claims One Life, Leaves Two Injured

Dilapidated House Collapses In Gwalior; Claims One Life, Leaves Two Injured

Gwalior's Former Congress Councilor Booked For Making 'Derogatory' Comment On Union Minister...

Gwalior's Former Congress Councilor Booked For Making 'Derogatory' Comment On Union Minister...