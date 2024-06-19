MP Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Three Minors In Guna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and assaulted by three minor boys in the district of Guna, Madhya Pradesh. The crime was committed on Monday, but the victim filed a complaint in the Guna Police station on Tuesday. The youngsters who commited the crime were minors aged 16-17 years.

A complaint has been filed by the victim and the Guna police have lodged an FIR against the perpetrators. The perpetrators are booked under POCSO Act and the hunt for the alleged is underway.

Talking to PTI, Bamori police station Sub Inspector Arvind Gaud said that the alleged were minors aged 16-17 years. They caught hold of the victim when she was out to get household goods on Monday. They raped and assaulted the 13 year old and fled from the scene.

The victim, shocked by the incident that just happened to her, did not lodge a complaint on Monday, rather she and her parents lodged a complaint against the younguns.

According to the police, a case against the minors has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a search is underway.