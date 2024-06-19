MP: Lovers' Skeletons Found Inside A Floating Car In Kuwari River; Couple Eloped 5 Months Ago

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, skeletal remains of a couple were found in a car floating in the Kuwari River in Chambal on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Gopi village in the Chambal region. The remains have been identified as Neeraj Jatav from Chhattapura and his lover Mithilesh.

On Tuesday afternoon, locals noticed the car when the floodgates of the Kuwari River at Gopi village were opened. They informed the Sihoniya police, who then retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

According to information, Neeraj and Mithilesh were in love and had eloped five months ago. Mithilesh's family had filed a missing person report in February at the Ambah police station. Neeraj had recently bought a second-hand car and was using it for hire. Since February, both Neeraj and his car had been missing. Given the condition of the skeletons, the police suspect that the couple might have been murdered due to their love affair. Station In-charge Dharmendra Gaur mentioned that the bodies were badly decomposed, indicating that the car had been in the river for about five months and was only visible now due to receding water levels.

Sihoniya Station In-charge Dharmendra Gaur, along with the help of locals and a JCB, pulled the car out of the river. Upon inspecting the car, they found two skeletons inside. The villagers identified the car as belonging to Neeraj Jatav from Chhattapura. Upon further investigation, the police confirmed that the skeletal remains were of Neeraj and Mithilesh, who were from a nearby village.