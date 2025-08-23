Indore: Historic First, Body Donor Given Full State Honour | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a moment steeped in reverence and reflection, Indore on Friday witnessed a historic first: an 82-year-old man who pledged his body to medical science was honoured with a Guard of Honour by the state police.

Ashok Verma, a resident of Jawahar Marg, passed away Thursday night. True to his 14-year-old commitment, his mortal remains were donated to Sri Aurobindo Medical College.

It is the first time that a body donor has received full state honours. This recognition comes in the wake of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s directive that individuals pledging their bodies or organs for medical and humanitarian purposes will be honoured with state recognition posthumously.

Ashok Verma had pledged his body for donation back in 2011 through the Maharshi Dadhichi Dehdan Angdan Samiti, a group devoted to promoting body and organ donation.

For years, his shop near Rajwada stood as a quiet but powerful symbol of his belief—displaying a large banner encouraging others to follow suit. Hundreds were inspired by his example.

On Friday, as the Guard of Honour was carried out, emotions ran high. His family, friends, community members from the Dadhichi Samaj, and fellow citizens gathered to witness the moving tribute. His remains were then respectfully handed over to Sri Aurobindo Medical College for use in medical education and research.

Social worker Nandkishore Vyas, founder of the Dadhichi Brahmin Samaj, remembered Verma as a humble yet progressive individual.

“He lived with simplicity and gave selflessly. Ashok ji’s ideals will continue to inspire future generations. His death is not an end—it’s a continuation of his service to society,” Vyas said.