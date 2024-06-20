 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav In Delhi, Decision On Chief Secy, DGP Likely
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who was in Jabalpur left for Delhi on Wednesday. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, as Yadav returned to Bhopal, he could not hold talks with the party’s central leadership about some important issues related to the state.

During his current trip to Delhi, Yadav may hold talks with the leaders about the appointment of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). Present Chief Secretary Veera Rana’s tenure has been extended up to September 30, but Yadav wants to appoint CS before June 30.

Bhopal: Govt To Do Away With Medical Education Commissioner’s Post
He wants to appoint Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora as the next CS, but it can be done only with the Central Government’s nod. Likewise, DGP Sudhir Saxena is going to retire on November 30. Yadav wants to appoint an in-charge DGP and transfer Saxena to another department.

The names of two senior IPS officer Ajay Sharma and GP Singh are doing the rounds for appointment to the post of DGP. One of them may get this opportunity. Yadav may take decision after holding talks with the central leadership of the party. The state government wants to take decisions on some other important issues which Yadav may discuss with the party leaders.

Murmurs about cabinet expansion

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s trip to Delhi has entailed speculations over expansion of the state cabinet in which three ministerial berths are lying vacant. There are reports that Congress legislator from Vijaypur Ramniwas Rawat who switched over to the BJP during the Lok Sabha election may be inducted into the cabinet. An MLA of the BJP may also be made a minister along with Rawat. Sources said that the Chief Minister might discuss the issue with the central leadership.

