 MP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Conducts Inspection Of Priority Corridor In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Conducts Inspection Of Priority Corridor In Indore

MP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Conducts Inspection Of Priority Corridor In Indore

S Krishna Chaitanya conducted a two-day ground inspection of the Indore Metro Project

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
MP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Conducts Inspection Of Priority Corridor In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) S Krishna Chaitanya conducted a two-day ground inspection of the Indore Metro Project on Thursday and Friday.

The visit covered Gandhi Nagar Depot and the priority corridor, with detailed reviews of construction progress and contract packages. A review meeting was also held at the depot to ensure timely progress and quality standards.

On Thursday evening, Chaitanya inspected Gandhi Nagar Depot, reviewing operations, technical setups, train maintenance facilities, control room, training building, inspection bays and repair bays.

Read Also
Confusion Over Chief Secretary Crops Up For Third Time In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

On Friday, he carried out an 11-km trolley trial from Malviya Nagar Square Station to Super Corridor-2, inspecting key stations, including Vijay Nagar, Meghdoot Garden, Bapat Square, Hiranagar, Chandragupta Square and Malviya Nagar Square.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs

He reviewed civil works, escalators and lifts, entry-exit arrangements, control rooms, ticketing areas, and system rooms. The inspection is seen as crucial for commencing metro operations beyond SC-03 stations.

Following the inspection, a review meeting was held at Gandhi Nagar Depot with senior officials, general consultants and contractors. The MD directed the stakeholders to expedite pending work to provide city residents a safe, timely, eco-friendly and world class urban transport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hume Company Se Bahar Kar Diya...' Indore Man Stabs Old Friend-Cum- Former Business Partner To...

'Hume Company Se Bahar Kar Diya...' Indore Man Stabs Old Friend-Cum- Former Business Partner To...

Indore: Harassed For Repaying Debt Vegetable Vendor Kills Self

Indore: Harassed For Repaying Debt Vegetable Vendor Kills Self

Madhya Pradesh August 23 2025, Weather Update: Showers Continue In Bhopal; Heavy Rains Likely In...

Madhya Pradesh August 23 2025, Weather Update: Showers Continue In Bhopal; Heavy Rains Likely In...

Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon

Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon

Adult Tiger Poached Near Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Reserve

Adult Tiger Poached Near Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Reserve