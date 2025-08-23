MP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Conducts Inspection Of Priority Corridor In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) S Krishna Chaitanya conducted a two-day ground inspection of the Indore Metro Project on Thursday and Friday.

The visit covered Gandhi Nagar Depot and the priority corridor, with detailed reviews of construction progress and contract packages. A review meeting was also held at the depot to ensure timely progress and quality standards.

On Thursday evening, Chaitanya inspected Gandhi Nagar Depot, reviewing operations, technical setups, train maintenance facilities, control room, training building, inspection bays and repair bays.

On Friday, he carried out an 11-km trolley trial from Malviya Nagar Square Station to Super Corridor-2, inspecting key stations, including Vijay Nagar, Meghdoot Garden, Bapat Square, Hiranagar, Chandragupta Square and Malviya Nagar Square.

He reviewed civil works, escalators and lifts, entry-exit arrangements, control rooms, ticketing areas, and system rooms. The inspection is seen as crucial for commencing metro operations beyond SC-03 stations.

Following the inspection, a review meeting was held at Gandhi Nagar Depot with senior officials, general consultants and contractors. The MD directed the stakeholders to expedite pending work to provide city residents a safe, timely, eco-friendly and world class urban transport.