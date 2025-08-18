CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Theatre Production ‘Krishnayan’ At Sandipani Ashram In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Janmashtami, the Department of Culture, in collaboration with Vishala Sanskritik Samiti, staged the theatrical production Krishnayan. CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the presentation.

The one-and-a-half-hour-long spiritual performance was held at the Gomti Kund of Sandipani Ashram. Sound effects and advanced lighting brought the production to life. A team of 60 artistes enthralled the audience through a presentation that seamlessly blended dance, costumes, visual effects, and breathtaking stunts.

The narrative commenced with the divine birth of Lord Krishna, followed by enchanting episodes from his childhood in Gokul. It depicted Putana Vadh, the lifting of Govardhan Hill, the slaying of Kansa, the Jarasandh episodes, the days at Sandipani Ashram, the killing of Shishupal, and concluded with the timeless discourse of the Bhagavad Gita delivered by Krishna to Arjuna.

Artists including Durgesh Bali, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Ashish Lodhi, Mahesh Kaushik, Shankar Rao Sathe, and Surya Dev Olhan delivered remarkable performances. Sanjeev Malviya directed the play.

The choreography by Tanisha Jain was of an exceptional standard and received high appreciation. The CM lauded the team and announced that Krishnayan would be staged at significant Krishna-related sites across the country. The President of the organisation, Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, expressed gratitude. The presentation will also be performed under the three-day Krishna Festival on August 18 at Sandipani Ashram at 7.30 pm.