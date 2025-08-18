Bhopal: Indian Council Of Medical Research Approves 14 Research Projects Of Gandhi Medical College Students

Indian Students Can Now Take FMGE, NExT After Philippines M.D. Program Gets National Medical Commission Nod | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved 14 research projects of the students of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in last two years.

The medical research branch of Gandhi Medical College is constantly making efforts to promote the research of the institute and encourage students. As a result, the participation of MBBS students in research activities is constantly increasing.

Last year, 20 MBBS students participated in ICMR-Short Term Scholarship (STS) programme, out of which the projects of eight students were selected. In the same sequence, 30 students participated in April 2025, out of which six projects received approval from ICMR.

Madhya Pradesh medical teachers’ association played a key role in research work for MBBC students. Cell has been formed at students’ level to promote the research in GMC.

GMC dean Dr Kavita N Singh said, “GMC focuses on research by students. The increasing interest and promptness of the students towards research will strengthen the image of the institute.”