MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In Madhya Pradesh, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IAS officers in the state are more interested in serving the Centre than working for the state government.

Seventeen IAS officers have gone to the Central Government on deputation in the past year.

On the other hand, only three officers returned to the state, and one of them is a secretary-level officer.

The Department of Personnel and Training has issued an order for the deputation of 2009-batch IAS officer Avinash Lavania to the Centre.

Preeti Maithil, Priyanka Das, Sofia Wali Faruqui, Tarun Pithode, Ajeet Kumar, Chandramohan Thakur, Pankaj Jain, Neeraj Singh, Tanvi Sundriyal, Praveen Singh Adhayach, Nikunj Shrivastava, Gyaneshwar Patil, Pawan Sharma, Bakki Karthikeyan, Harsh Dikshit, and Anuradha P have already gone to the Centre on deputation.

Vishesh Garhpale, Ashish Bhargava, and Ruhi Khan have returned to the state. Only Garhpale is the secretary-rank officer.

There are two reasons for the officers going to the Centre. First, for the empanelment in the government, the officers are required to work as directors for two years after the 2009 batch.

Afterwards, they are empanelled for the post of joint secretary.

Second, some officers are opting for deputation due to the lack of good postings in the state government.

Swatantra and Abhishek are also in the queue.

The secretary-rank officers Swatantra Kumar Singh and Abhishek Singh are also trying to go to the Centre on deputation. Both have submitted applications for it.

Two other secretary-rank officers, Shriman Shukla and John Kingsley, were also keen to go to the Centre.

They applied for deputation, but as they did not get postings in the Central Government, they stayed back in the state.