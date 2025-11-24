World AMR Awareness Week: Ayurveda Offers Solutions To Rising Antibiotic Resistance | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has become one of the most critical global health threats.

Doctors across countries have reported infections that no longer respond to medicines that were once highly effective.

While microbes naturally evolve, excessive and careless antibiotic use has dramatically accelerated resistance, making once-simple illnesses persistent and harder to cure.

World AMR Awareness Week, observed from 18 to 24 November, urges responsible antibiotic use and global cooperation.

Studies indicate a worrying rise in resistant tuberculosis, urinary infections and respiratory diseases, particularly in nations with high antibiotic consumption.

If trends continue, experts warn that millions may face incurable infections by 2050.

This crisis demands a shift in how people approach everyday illnesses. Antibiotics are intended for confirmed bacterial infections, yet they are frequently used for viral fevers, colds, flu and digestive upsets-conditions where they offer no benefit.

Such misuse strengthens resistant microbes and weakens the effectiveness of life-saving medicines.

According to Dr Karan Dave, this challenge is also an opportunity to rediscover Ayurveda’s preventive wisdom.

Classical Ayurvedic texts emphasise strong digestion (Agni), balanced lifestyle, seasonal routines and the preservation of Ojas-the body’s core vitality and immunity.

Research increasingly supports the immune-modulating effects of herbs like Guduchi, Ashwagandha, Haridra and Shunthi.

Ayurveda is not to be used as replacement of antibiotics in severe infections, but it provides safe, natural support to prevent minor ailments from escalating.

A balanced approach-using antibiotics only when necessary and adopting Ayurvedic lifestyle principles-can protect public health and preserve antibiotic effectiveness for future generations.