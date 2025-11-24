 MP News: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Moving Bike In Jabalpur; 3 Dead, 1 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Moving Bike In Jabalpur; 3 Dead, 1 Critical

MP News: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Moving Bike In Jabalpur; 3 Dead, 1 Critical

According to information, the three deceased were from the same family - a father-in-law, his son-in-law, and a young grandson - who died on the spot. The auto driver was seriously injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. As soon as informed, Kundam Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Moving Bike In Jabalpur; 3 Dead, 1 Critical | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday morning, where an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

The accident caused the auto to overturn due to the impact leaving 3 dead on the spot. 

The mishap took place near Pitkui village on the banks of the Pariyat River in Jabalpur. 

FP Photo

Read Also
MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Gas Tanker In Guna; People Run For Safety--VIDEO
article-image

According to information, the three deceased were from the same family - a father-in-law, his son-in-law, and a young grandson - who died on the spot. The auto driver was seriously injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
ATS HomeKraft Accelerates ₹1,250 Crore Debt Payment To HDFC Capital With Strong Cash Accruals
ATS HomeKraft Accelerates ₹1,250 Crore Debt Payment To HDFC Capital With Strong Cash Accruals
Sensex Leaps 218.44 Points To 85,450.36, Nifty 69.4
Sensex Leaps 218.44 Points To 85,450.36, Nifty 69.4
Delhi Air Quality Remains On Verge Of 'Severe' Category; Several Monitoring Stations Record AQI Over 400
Delhi Air Quality Remains On Verge Of 'Severe' Category; Several Monitoring Stations Record AQI Over 400
MagicPin & Rapido Break In To Topple Zomato-Swiggy Grip, Former Will Plug Nationwide Restaurant Network To Rapido-Owned Platform Ownly
MagicPin & Rapido Break In To Topple Zomato-Swiggy Grip, Former Will Plug Nationwide Restaurant Network To Rapido-Owned Platform Ownly

As soon as informed, Kundam Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited. 

(Inputs from FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Moving Bike In Jabalpur; 3 Dead, 1 Critical

MP News: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Moving Bike In Jabalpur; 3 Dead, 1 Critical

Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04

Bhopal News: 155 Warrants Executed In A Single-Day Combing Drive In Zone-04

Bhopal News: 23 Noted Artists Showcase Their Artworks At Smaran Art Exhibition 25’

Bhopal News: 23 Noted Artists Showcase Their Artworks At Smaran Art Exhibition 25’

Bhopal News: Route Diversions Announced For Metro Phase-2 Works

Bhopal News: Route Diversions Announced For Metro Phase-2 Works

MP News: State Loses 8 Tigers In 2 Months; 46 Tigers Died So Far This Year

MP News: State Loses 8 Tigers In 2 Months; 46 Tigers Died So Far This Year