MP News: Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Moving Bike In Jabalpur; 3 Dead, 1 Critical | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday morning, where an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

The accident caused the auto to overturn due to the impact leaving 3 dead on the spot.

The mishap took place near Pitkui village on the banks of the Pariyat River in Jabalpur.

FP Photo

According to information, the three deceased were from the same family - a father-in-law, his son-in-law, and a young grandson - who died on the spot. The auto driver was seriously injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

As soon as informed, Kundam Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from FP News Service)