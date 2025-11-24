MP News: Short Circuit Sparks Fire At Utensils Shop In Chhatarpur; Goods Worth Lakhs Of Rupees Damaged | fpj

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a utensils shop in Chhatarpur on Sunday night. Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit sparked the fire. No casualty has been reported; however, heavy loss of goods has been reported.

The incident happened at around 10pm, when the owner and employees were about to close the shutter. They saw noticed sparking in the electric wire, and before they could swing in to control the fire, the flames had already spread.

Seeing smoke rising from the shop, nearby shopkeepers also rushed to help. They came together and tried to move stock away from the building.

Visuals show firefighters trying to exunguish the fire as the enraging flames spread across the shop.

According to information, the fire broke out at a utensils shop in the Purani Galla Mandi area of ​​the district's Harpalpur police station area on Sunday night. The 70-year-old shop, made of a tin and wooden structure, belongs to Amit Tamrakar. He was wrapping up the day when he suddenly noticed a sparking in the wire. Before he could rush to extinguish them, the flames engulfed the entire shop.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees have been damaged.

BJP leader Ashok Ghura informed the fire station and police station. As the news of the fire spread, shopkeepers and locals removed their parked vehicles from the narrow lanes to make way for the fire brigade. Fire brigades rushed to the spot and doused the flames.