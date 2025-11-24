MP News: Jabalpur Man Thrashed By VHP–Bajrang Dal Members For Selling ‘Offensive’ Books On Hindu Gods--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was brutally beaten by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Jabalpur for selling books allegedly containing offensive content against Hindu gods at an event on Sunday.

A video that circulated on social media shows several members of the groups beating the man non-stop. They can be seen dragging him outside the venue, pushing him, and shouting abusive words at him while he tries to protect himself.

Watch the video below :

Man beaten by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for selling books containing offensive content against Hindu gods in Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #Jabalpur #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/yey39dPhZ6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 24, 2025

The man, identified as Pradeep Kushwaha, had put up a book stall at Manas Bhavan on Sunday. The stall was part of an SC-ST-OBC conference held in memory of Emperor Ashoka.

During the event, some members of VHP and Bajrang Dal visited the stall and checked the books. They claimed that some of the books contained insulting and disrespectful words for Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman. They said the content was meant to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus.

As the argument grew, the situation quickly turned violent. The group allegedly attacked Pradeep, hit him repeatedly, and pushed him out of the hall.

Meanwhile, a heated clash also took place between VHP workers and the event organisers, leading to chaos at the venue.

Following the incident, the Madan Mahal police registered an FIR against Pradeep Kushwaha under sections related to hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.