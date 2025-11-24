MP News: Betul’s Kavita Parkhe Reaches KBC Hot Seat After 9 Years Of Preparation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Betul, Kavita Parkhe, has made the district proud by reaching the Hot Seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

Her KBC episode will be aired on 24 and 25 November 2025 at 9 PM on Sony TV.

According to information, Kavita had been preparing for KBC for the last nine years.

She said it was her lifelong dream to sit on the hot seat at least once, and now that dream has finally come true. She shared that she feels extremely happy and excited.

Kavita is originally from Betul, and her in-laws also belong to the same district. She is currently posted as an Assistant Grade-3 at the District and Sessions Court in Khandwa.

Her academic journey is impressive, she has completed BSc (Maths), MSW, Hindi typing certification from the MP Typing Board, and also holds NCC A, B, and C certificates.

She is the younger sister of senior Betul photographer Raghunath Dongre. Her success has brought joy to her family, friends, and people all over the district.

After 9 years of continuous practice and dedication, Kavita finally reached the hot seat of India’s most loved quiz show and won hearts with her confidence and knowledge.