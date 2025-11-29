 IAS Officer Santosh Verma's Effigy Put On Donkey, Made It Walk Outside Barkatullah University Amid Controversial Comments
The youths present during the agitation said Verma’s statement was an insult to all girls. The youths demanded the government suspend Verma and register an FIR against him. The agitators appealed to the government to take stern action against Verma, or else he would meet the same fate as his effigy did.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protests against the IAS officer’s comments on the Brahmin girls continued on Saturday.

A group of youths staged a sit-in outside Barkatullah University. During the protest, they made an effigy of Verma and put it on the back of a donkey. Afterwards, they made the donkey move in front of the campus.

The youths present during the agitation said Verma’s statement was an insult to all girls. The youths demanded the government suspend Verma and register an FIR against him.

The agitators appealed to the government to take stern action against Verma, or else he would meet the same fate as his effigy did. Former chief minister Uma Bharti also criticised the statement of Verma and demanded action against him.

On the other hand, an organisation of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) came in support of Verma. The members of the JAYS have said they will hold a protest in support of Verma on Sunday.

Anger defies dignity: Manoj Shrivastava

The State Election Commissioner, Manoj Shrivastava, has written a post on social media, saying the anger has defied the norms of dignity. He did not mention Verma’s name in the post.

The language being used is highly objectionable, and efforts are being made to prop up violence against an officer.

'If that is spreading a foul smell, it’s a drain. Abusive words and insulting comments have not only crossed the barriers of dignity but also sapped social harmony,’’ the post says.

IAS Officer Santosh Verma's Effigy Put On Donkey, Made It Walk Outside Barkatullah University Amid...

IAS Officer Santosh Verma's Effigy Put On Donkey, Made It Walk Outside Barkatullah University Amid...

