 Bhopal News: Names Missing From 2003 Voters’ List Spark Fear Among City Voters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Names Missing From 2003 Voters’ List Spark Fear Among City Voters

Bhopal News: Names Missing From 2003 Voters’ List Spark Fear Among City Voters

BLOs have no explanation for this discrepancy. They insist that voters must write down the assembly constituency number, part number, and serial number from the 2003 list where their names or their parents’ names appear in the form. Without this information, forms are not accepted. Around 30 such cases have been reported at a single booth in the Fatehgarh locality of the Old City.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Names Missing From 2003 Voters’ List Spark Fear Among City Voters |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of voters in the city fear losing their right to vote as they are unable to find their names or those of their parents in the 2003 voters’ list, even though the names appear in the 1995 and 2025 lists. Many recall having voted in 2003 Assembly polls.

BLOs have no explanation for this discrepancy. They insist that voters must write down the assembly constituency number, part number, and serial number from the 2003 list where their names or their parents’ names appear in the form. Without this information, forms are not accepted. Around 30 such cases have been reported at a single booth in the Fatehgarh locality of the Old City.

Parween, her husband Sarfaraz, and their children Waseem and Farheen, residents of Workshop Road, Fatehgarh, have names in the 1995 and 2025 lists but not in the 2003 list. Professor Nartan, who retired from Saifia College, cannot find his name in the 2003 list; he lived near Gauhar Mahal at the time but has since moved to Koh-e-Fiza.

Read Also
41st Anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes,...
article-image

Ruksana, (60), who shifted from House Number 35, Ward No. 7 in Fatehgarh to Karond, can find her name in the voters’ list but her EPIC number is missing, making her fear she may lose her right to vote.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Wedding, Wishes Couple ‘Happy Married Life’
PM Modi Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Wedding, Wishes Couple ‘Happy Married Life’
DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife In Mandya Amid Power Tussle With Siddaramiah - VIDEO
DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife In Mandya Amid Power Tussle With Siddaramiah - VIDEO
Kalyan Crime: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Functionary Murdered Near Mamnoli; Police Probe Old Rivalry Angle
Kalyan Crime: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Functionary Murdered Near Mamnoli; Police Probe Old Rivalry Angle
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Decades-Old Koliwada Issue Resurfaces As Officials Clarify No Encroachment On Fishermen’s Land
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Decades-Old Koliwada Issue Resurfaces As Officials Clarify No Encroachment On Fishermen’s Land

BLO Kausar Siddiqui said that while such names may be temporarily deleted, voters will have the opportunity to produce other documents to prove their residency. RS Thakur, who shifted from Bhagalpur (Bihar) to Bhopal in 2003 and now lives in Fortune Estate, cannot find his parents’ names in Bihar’s 2003 voters’ list.

As a result, the names of him, his wife, and his children risk being deleted from the post-SIR voters’ list. Ankit Nagar, who moved from the Old City to Nehru Nagar and now resides on Narmadapuram Road, cannot locate his or his wife’s old EPIC cards.

In many cases, BLOs have reported voters as ‘shifted’ when houses were found locked. Unless voters visit the BLO and submit forms, their names may be removed from the electoral rolls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Names Missing From 2003 Voters’ List Spark Fear Among City Voters

Bhopal News: Names Missing From 2003 Voters’ List Spark Fear Among City Voters

Bhopal News: BMC Plans Dust-Free City, Over 1000 Km Roadsides To Get Paver Blocks

Bhopal News: BMC Plans Dust-Free City, Over 1000 Km Roadsides To Get Paver Blocks

Bhopal News: Van Vihar Seeks Soft Release Aviary For Captive Vultures

Bhopal News: Van Vihar Seeks Soft Release Aviary For Captive Vultures

MP SIR News: Voters Struggle To Get 2003 Records, Approach CEO Helpline

MP SIR News: Voters Struggle To Get 2003 Records, Approach CEO Helpline

41st Anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes,...

41st Anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes,...