41st anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes, Claims ICMR

Bhopal Gas Tragedy | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that toxic gas from Bhopal disaster damages multiple systems of the human body. Four decades after the tragedy, the endocrine system of gas survivors has been particularly affected, leading to more thyroid disorders and obesity.

Doctors report five times more diabetes and three times more hypertension among victims compared to the general population.

Sambhavna Clinic highlighted these findings on Saturday during the 41st anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which occurred on December 2-3, 1984.

Dr. Usha Arya, physician at Sambhavna Clinic, said, “ICMR studies revealed toxic gas damages various systems of the body. At our clinic, three treatment modalities—modern medicine, Ayurveda, and yoga—are integrated.

Gas affects different systems, so our combined approach works best. Sufferers come to us with a variety of complaints; sometimes Ayurveda and yoga work better than modern medicine. Our computerised system for storing medical data also helps assess the effectiveness of integrated treatment.”

Dr. B. Raghuram said, “We prepare 65 types of Ayurvedic medicines in the clinic itself. Panchakarma is used to detoxify people affected by chemical poisoning. Patients receiving yoga training are taught asanas, pranayama and meditation for physical and mental health. From our experience over three decades, Sambhavna’s treatment method is suitable not only for Bhopal poisoning victims but also for diseases caused by environmental pollution.”