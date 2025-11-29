 41st anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes, Claims ICMR
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal41st anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes, Claims ICMR

41st anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes, Claims ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that toxic gas from Bhopal disaster damages multiple systems of the human body. Four decades after the tragedy, the endocrine system of gas survivors has been particularly affected, leading to more thyroid disorders and obesity. Doctors report five times more diabetes and three times more hypertension among victims.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Gas Tragedy | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that toxic gas from Bhopal disaster damages multiple systems of the human body. Four decades after the tragedy, the endocrine system of gas survivors has been particularly affected, leading to more thyroid disorders and obesity.

Doctors report five times more diabetes and three times more hypertension among victims compared to the general population.

Sambhavna Clinic highlighted these findings on Saturday during the 41st anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which occurred on December 2-3, 1984.

Dr. Usha Arya, physician at Sambhavna Clinic, said, “ICMR studies revealed toxic gas damages various systems of the body. At our clinic, three treatment modalities—modern medicine, Ayurveda, and yoga—are integrated.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Launches Centenary ‘MARD Synapse’ Booklet To Guide Incoming Resident Doctors
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Launches Centenary ‘MARD Synapse’ Booklet To Guide Incoming Resident Doctors
Air Pollution: From Delhi To Mumbai, No Major Indian City Breathes Safe Air, Reveals Decade-Long AQI Study
Air Pollution: From Delhi To Mumbai, No Major Indian City Breathes Safe Air, Reveals Decade-Long AQI Study
Russian Black Sea Vessel Virat Attacked Near Turkish Coast; Ukraine Claims Responsibility: Reports - VIDEO
Russian Black Sea Vessel Virat Attacked Near Turkish Coast; Ukraine Claims Responsibility: Reports - VIDEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 29, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
MP News: Female BLO Gets Free Chopper Ride To Badhavgarh & Kanha For Completing SIR Work; Shares...
article-image

Gas affects different systems, so our combined approach works best. Sufferers come to us with a variety of complaints; sometimes Ayurveda and yoga work better than modern medicine. Our computerised system for storing medical data also helps assess the effectiveness of integrated treatment.”

Dr. B. Raghuram said, “We prepare 65 types of Ayurvedic medicines in the clinic itself. Panchakarma is used to detoxify people affected by chemical poisoning. Patients receiving yoga training are taught asanas, pranayama and meditation for physical and mental health. From our experience over three decades, Sambhavna’s treatment method is suitable not only for Bhopal poisoning victims but also for diseases caused by environmental pollution.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

41st anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes,...

41st anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Gas-Hit Face Higher Risk Of Thyroid, Obesity, Diabetes,...

Kanha National Park: Explore The Inspiration Behind Rudyard Kipling’s 'The Jungle Book' With This...

Kanha National Park: Explore The Inspiration Behind Rudyard Kipling’s 'The Jungle Book' With This...

Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full...

MP News: Mother-Son Duo Died After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Their Bike, Drags Them 20 Feet In...

MP News: Mother-Son Duo Died After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Their Bike, Drags Them 20 Feet In...

MP News: 'Eent Se Eent Baja Denge,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Govt To Hike Corn MSP To...

MP News: 'Eent Se Eent Baja Denge,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Govt To Hike Corn MSP To...