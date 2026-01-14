MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Leaving For Davos On January 20 Due To Election Of Party’s National President | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The date has been fixed to formally elect Nitin Nabin as the BJP’s national president. After the nomination process on January 19, the name of the new president will officially be announced on January 20.

As a result, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had to make some changes in his programme to participate in the World Economic Forum, Davos.

Yadav was to leave for Davos in the morning on January 18. But now, he will leave for Davos late in the night of January 20.

According to sources, a few officers will initially leave for Davos. Then the officers of the CM’s Secretariat will go with Yadav, who will return on January 23.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of CM’s Secretariat, Neeraj Mandloi; ACS Manu Shrivastava; Principal Secretaries Raghvendra Singh and Manish Singh; the commissioner of Public Relations Deepak Saxena; and MD of MPIDC Chandramauli Shukla are accompanying Yadav to the World Economic Forum.