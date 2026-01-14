 MP News: Constable Calls Jabalpur Flyover 'Bhool Bhulaiya' Amid Public's Confusion Over Unclear Directions; Guides How To Identify Right Turns In VIDEO
Jabalpur’s 7-km flyover, the longest in Madhya Pradesh, is troubling commuters due to confusing digital signboards showing confusing directions. A video of police constable Shashank Tiwari has gone viral, in which he calls the flyover a “bhool bhulaiya” and explains how commuters can identify the correct turns.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 7-kilometre-long flyover in Jabalpur, the longest flyover in Madhya Pradesh, is once again in the news, but for the wrong reasons.

Amid growing complaints, a video of police constable Shashank Tiwari has surfaced on social media. In the video, the constable openly refers it as a “bhool bhulaiya” (maze) for commuters. He explains how commuters can identify the correct turn, as the existing signboards appear confusing. Many commuters find it difficult to understand what the signs indicate, leading to confusion while navigating the flyover.

He explains that even traffic police personnel find it difficult to guide people at times.

Watch the video below :

The issue here is about the confusion caused by confusing digital display boards installed on the flyover.

According to commuters, many of these boards are showing confusing direction signs, including right-turn arrows on straight roads. Due to this, commuters are getting confused about where to turn, leading to sudden lane changes, slowing down of vehicles, and traffic jams.

First-time users of the flyover are facing the maximum difficulty.

Constable guides...

In the clip, Constable Tiwari is also seen explaining practical ways for commuters to identify the correct right turns on the flyover. He advises drivers to focus on road markings, lane dividers, and physical road curves instead of completely relying on digital display boards.

He also suggests slowing down near junction points and carefully observing the flow of traffic to avoid taking wrong turns.

About Jabalpur Flyover

Built at a cost of around ₹1,100 crore, the flyover was inaugurated on August 23, 2025. However, even five months after its launch, several problems continue to trouble commuters. Infact, cracks were spotted while the flyover was being built, before starting it for the commuters.

Residents have raised serious questions about how such basic errors were allowed in such a large and costly project.

Read Also
Cracks Spotted On Madhya Pradesh’s Longest Flyover Being Built In Jabalpur; PWD Inspects, Ensures...
They say that a flyover built with public money should make travel easier, not more confusing. Citizens are now demanding proper testing, correction of faulty display boards, and making the signboards easy to understand.

