MP News: Female BLO Gets Free Chopper Ride To Badhavgarh & Kanha For Completing SIR Work; Shares Stunning Aerial Views

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A female BLO (Booth Level Officer) supervisor was given a free of cost air trip to Bandhavgarh & Kanha National Park for her outstanding work in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The free aerial ride was an appreciation gesture by the Jabalpur administration for BLO Snehlata Patel, and a means of encouraging other BLOs and teams involved in SIR work.

A video has also been circulating on social media in which she is seen thanking the district administration for the honour.

In the video, Snehlata says she is very happy with the recognition and explains that she received the air travel facility as a reward for completing 100% digitisation of counting sheets during the voter list revision work.

She also shared the view from the helicopter during her ride, showing the scenery and expressing how special the moment felt for her.

Watch the video below :

Jabalpur BLO gets free chopper ride to Bandhavgarh & Kanha National Park for completing 100% SIR work in her area, shares aerial views#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #Kanha #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/YynOf3q2Jq — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 29, 2025

According to information, the BLO was honoured for completing 100% digitisation of counting sheets at all booths.

As a special reward, the administration arranged an air trip for her. Snehlata Patel was taken on a helicopter journey from Jabalpur to Kanha and Bandhavgarh under the PM Heli Tourism Service.

Along with this, she also received a cash prize and movie tickets to help reduce work stress.

Officials shared that the district has so far completed 73.34% digitisation of counting sheets.

Out of the total 19,25,472 voters, data of 14,12,151 voters has been successfully digitised.

The administration said such recognition boosts the confidence of BLOs and motivates them to work with even more dedication, helping improve the voter list system across the district.