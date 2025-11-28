Bhopal News: New Market Faces Fresh Encroachment Crisis, BMC To Reinforce Yellow Line Rule |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The New Market of the state capital is once again caught in the grip of encroachment and disorder as shopkeepers ignore the mandatory yellow-line boundaries and footpaths remain occupied by shops. This prompted the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to begin repainting yellow lines across all lanes of the market.

According to BMC, the renewed markings will ensure that shops maintain a five-foot clear space in front of their establishments, preventing goods from spilling onto walkways and helping restore order to the area.

One of the major contributors to the crowding is the presence of over 400 hawkers who set up their carts inside the narrow lanes of New Market.

Officials believe that strict enforcement of the yellow-line rule could reduce encroachment by nearly 75 percent, significantly easing movement and improving the overall shopping experience.

The Rule

The yellow-line rule has a long and inconsistent history in Bhopal’s markets. New Market first implemented the system in 2012–13, but compliance remained weak. A partially completed line was repainted just three months ago, yet many shopkeepers have since erased, covered, or disregarded it.

No Hawkers Zone

BMC is working under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, which requires authorities to provide an alternative location before shifting vendors. The plan includes declaring New Market a “No Hawkers Zone” and relocating around 200 vendors to vacant land near Atal Path, where dedicated counters will be set up.

Malti Rai Mayor said, "Encroachment destroys the beauty of the market leading to financial losses. Following the Yellow Line is the first step."