Bhopal ‘Hunar Carnival’ 2026: From Fashion Shows To Influencer Meet-Ups, & Food-- Youth Festival Begins From January 24; Bookings Open

AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is set to witness a grand youth festival as ‘Hunar Carnival’, Madhya Pradesh’s biggest carnival.

This carnival will be organised for three days from 24 to 26 January 2026.

The event is being brought to the city by NSPR India in association with Bhojpal Production and aims to celebrate local talent, culture, food, and creativity under one roof.

According to details shared in a promotional video, the Hunar Carnival has earlier created excitement at popular city spots such as Kamla Park and the Boat Club.

This time, the organisers say the event is returning in a new format with bigger attractions, designed especially for youth and families.

Watch the video below :

Fun For Children & Families

The three-day festival will have games, rides, and activity zones for children, making it a fun outing for families. Special areas are planned to make sure that people of all age groups can enjoy the event all together.

Shopping Stalls & Food

Visitors will be able to explore a wide range of shopping stalls, including lifestyle products, fashion items, electronics, automobiles, and property-related displays.

Along with shopping, the carnival will feature many food stalls, offering local and popular food options.

The Grand Finale Competitions

One of the main attraction of the event will be the Talent Hunt Season 10 'Grand Finale.' As, the final round will see participants compete in fashion show, dance, music, and comedy.

The Carnival will host fashion shows, street plays (nukkad natak), and influencer meet-up sessions.

These events are expected to attract a large number of young people and content creators from across the city.

Event Venue

Location/Venue: People’s Mall, Bhopal

For Bookings :

The organisers have informed that stall bookings are currently open, but space is limited. Interested participants have been advised to contact the organisers for registration and further details given in the poster below :

With Republic Day celebrations approaching, the Hunar Carnival is expected to become a major attraction in Bhopal for the year 2026.