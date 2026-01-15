 MP News: EOW Cracks Down On Institute For Fake Enrollment, Scholarship Fraud
The Economic Offences Wing registered a case against the director and principal of Daddaji Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Khandwa, for running courses without university affiliation and fraudulently claiming scholarships. Investigators found false enrollment details, delayed exams, and misuse of scholarships by showing one year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
MP News: EOW Cracks Down On Institute For Fake Enrollment, Scholarship Fraud | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the director and principal of Daddaji Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Khandwa, for running courses without taking mandatory affiliation from the university concerned and for taking scholarships from the state government, officials said.

DG EOW Upendra Jain said the director and principal of Daddaji Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Khandwa, Dr. Anil Dharwal, was granted temporary permission by the state government to run five paramedical courses with 250 seats in 2012-13.

As per order, it was mandatory to obtain affiliation from the university before admitting students to any diploma course. However, the rule was not followed, and students were admitted to the DMLT course without affiliation.

Due to this, examinations of students were delayed significantly, and results have not been declared even after almost 12 years.

The investigation found that false information was given to the government regarding students enrolled in the course. Instead of a one-year course, 24 Scheduled Tribe and nine Scheduled Caste students, a total of 33, were shown as enrolled in a two-year course to secure higher fees and scholarships.

Instead of Rs 3,000 per student for one-year course, Rs 18,000 per student was claimed for a two-year course. This resulted in an additional amount of Rs 1.65 lakh being obtained, causing a loss to the state exchequer.

