 MP News: Speeding Car Hits Tree, Overturns 70 Feet Away In Ashoknagar; One Dead, Two Injured
MP News: Speeding Car Hits Tree, Overturns 70 Feet Away In Ashoknagar; One Dead, Two Injured

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident in Ashoknagar’s Shadhora area after a speeding car hit a culvert and overturned, being thrown 60–70 feet. The victims, all from Barkheda village, were returning from agricultural work. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Car Hits Tree, Overturns 70 Feet Away In Ashoknagar; One Dead, Two Injured | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A harrowing accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar on Thursday, which killed a 25-year-old and left two others seriously injured

It is said that the accident was so horrific, that it broke open the victim’s skull. Additionally, a wheel cover of the car was found hanging on a nearby tree.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Vishnu Raghuvansh and the two injured,  Madan Prajapati and Pravendra Raghuvanshi are undergoing treatment at present.

The accident occurred on Naisarai Road under the Shadhora police station area of Ashoknagar district.

Car thrown 60 - 70 feet away 

The incident occurred when a speeding car hit a culvert and overturned after being thrown nearly 60 - 70 feet. 

The deceased was identified as Vishnu Raghuvanshi (25). The injured Madan Prajapati and Pravendra Raghuvanshi are said to be of same age.

The impact was so strong that parts of the vehicle were found scattered nearby.

All the victims were rushed to the Shadhora Community Health Centre after the incident. 

Vishnu succumbed to his injuries, while the injured were undergoing treatment and were later referred to the district hospital.

All from same village

According to police, all three youths were residents of Barkheda village and were returning home from Shadhora, where they had gone in connection with agricultural work at the produce market. 

The accident occurred about 4 kilometres before their village. Shadhora police station in-charge Sunil Sikarwar said a case has been registered in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

