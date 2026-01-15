MP News: One Dead, 6 Injured After Speeding Ambulance Crashes Into ‘Chhota Haathi’ On NH-339 Near Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Drunk Driving

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and six others were injured after a high-speed ambulance collided with a Chhota Haathi (mini goods vehicle) on Jhansi–Mirzapur Highway (NH-339) on Wednesday.

A 112 police team from Alipura police station reached the spot and found the ambulance driver and other passengers stuck inside the vehicle. With the help of locals, the police rescued the injured after a lot of effort.

All the injured were taken to Chhatarpur district hospital with the help of 108 ambulance service. The ambulance driver Dharmendra Singh Yadav, a resident of Pichhore in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, died during treatment due to serious injuries.

The injured have been identified as Devisharan (18) from Bigwa village in Hamirpur district, Siyaramani (60) from Badasarkar, Rajkumari (40), Nandkishore (45), Aman, and the driver. Nandkishore is a UP PID jawan who was travelling with his family to Jhansi to visit relatives.

Where did the accident occur?

The accident occurred near Chhati Pahadi, close to the Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh border, on Wednesday morning around 10:30 am. Under the Soura outpost area of Mahobkanth police station.

According to police, the mini vehicle, locally known as a Chhota Haathi, was going from Jhansi to Rath, while the ambulance was travelling from Rath towards Jhansi.

The ambulance had earlier dropped a patient in Rath and was returning to Jhansi with passengers.

Due to the strong impact, the front part of the ambulance was completely damaged, and several people were trapped inside.

After the collision, there was panic and cries on the highway. Local residents immediately informed the police.

Drunk Driver Suspected

It is reported that the ambulance had filled fuel at a petrol pump near Soura outpost shortly before the accident. Police suspect the ambulance was being driven at very high speed, and there are allegations that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

It caused traffic disruption on the highway for some time. Police later removed the damaged vehicles with the help of heavy machinery and restored normal traffic.

Police from Harpalpur and Mahobkanth police stations also reached the spot.

Soura outpost in-charge Brijesh Chaturvedi said that both vehicles have been seized and further investigation is ongoing.