MP News: 5-Year-Old Leopard Dies After Falling Into Well In Sendhwa | Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A male leopard died after allegedly falling into a well on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Sendhwa.

The incident took place in ChhatriPadwa village of Varla tehsil under the Sendhwa Forest Division where the animal was found lifeless in the village well. Despite several attempts to survive, the animal could not escape and drowned, officials said.

Upon receiving information, forest department officials immediately rushed to the spot. However, by the time the rescue team could reach, the leopard had already died. The forest staff, with the help of ropes, retrieved the body from the well and sent it to Varla for postmortem examination. According to the forest department, the leopard was a male and around five years old.

Forest Divisional Officer IS Gadariya said that around 9 am, information was received about a leopard having fallen into a well in a field owned by one Dalsingh Tarole. A rescue operation was immediately initiated, but unfortunately, the animal could not be saved.