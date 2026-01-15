 Bhopal News: Online Betting Racket Busted, 2 Held
Kolar police on Wednesday busted an online betting racket operating from a flat at Ashiyana Heights and arrested two men. Sixteen mobile phones, three laptops, Rs 36,000 and SIM cards were seized. The accused used Telegram to lure people into betting on live cricket matches. Further investigation is underway.

Thursday, January 15, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Wednesday busted an online betting racket, which was being run in a flat for past some months. Police arrested two persons and seized large quantity of mobile phones and laptops used in the illegal operation.

DCP Zone-4 Mayor Khandelwal said acting on tip off Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni and his team raided a flat at Ashiyana Heights. During the search, two persons were found involved in online betting while operating laptops and mobile phones.

They were identified as Amit Suhane (32) of Sagar and Amit Rawat (40) of Jabalpur. The duo admitted running online betting operations on live cricket matches. They used Telegram to add people in their groups and lured them while offering three times returns and earning profits through betting.

Police seized 16 mobiles, 3 laptops, Rs 36,000 and some SIM cards from them. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections and they were being questioned further to ascertain the involvement of other persons.

