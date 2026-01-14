MP News: EOW Files FIR Against Khandwa Paramedical College Director; Illegal Admissions Without Affiliation, Delayed Results And Excess Scholarship Claims Triggered Action |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing, Indore registered an FIR against Dr Anil Dharwal, principal and director of Shri Dadaji Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Khandwa, for violating admission norms and causing financial loss to the government during the 2012–13 academic session.

According to DSP (EOW) Nandini Sharma, the state government had granted temporary permission to the institute for 250 seats in five paramedical courses, with a mandatory condition of obtaining university affiliation before admissions. However, Dr Dharwal allegedly admitted students to the DMLT course without securing affiliation, in clear violation of norms.

Due to this irregularity, students’ examinations were held after long delays and their results have still not been declared even after 12 years, causing serious academic loss to them.

The probe further revealed that 33 students (24 ST and 9 SC) were falsely shown as enrolled in a two-year course instead of the approved one-year programme. By projecting a fee of Rs 18,000 instead of Rs 3,000 per student, excess scholarship amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh was fraudulently obtained, causing loss to the state exchequer. A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.