MP Updates: Jabalpur's Differently-Athlete Tarun Kumar Plays Key Role in National Football Team's Victory; BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G Network In Bhopal

MP: Jabalpur's Differently-Athlete Tarun Kumar Plays Key Role in National Football Team's Victory | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur's differently-abled athlete, Tarun Kumar, has made the city proud by playing a crucial role in the victory of national football team's at the Special Olympics held in Sweden on Thursday.

According to information, Tarun is a student of Justice Tankha Memorial School in Jabalpur. His stellar performance was highlighted by his goal in the match, leading the team to victory.

FP Photo

The national football team triumphed by winning the Gothia Special Olympic Trophy 2024, defeating Denmark with a score of 4-3 in the final match held on July 18.

Tarun's dedication and skill were pivotal in securing this prestigious win, marking a significant achievement for the differently-abled athletes of India on an international stage.

Read Also Seven Killed In Lightning Strikes As Rains Lash Parts Of MP Bhopal

BSNL Launches An Indigenous 4G Network In Bhopal

BSNL Launches An Indigenous 4G Network In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BSNL has introduced its self-made indigenous 4G mobile network in Bhopal circle. BSNL has commissioned 85 4G BTS (Base Transceiver Stations) within the Bhopal business area, announced General Manager of Bhopal Mahendra Singh Dhakad at a press conference on Thursday.

To address connectivity in remote rural areas, 88 4G BTSs have been installed under the 4G Saturation Scheme this financial year. Additionally, 74 BTSs in suburban areas, previously operating on 2G and 3G, have been upgraded to 4G, with a target to convert a total of 429 BTSs.

BSNL also offers an incentive for existing 2G and 3G customers to upgrade to 4G free of charge. Users can visit BSNL consumer service centers or retailers to facilitate this transition and port SIMs from other networks.

To attract new FTTH (Fiber to the Home) customers, BSNL is launching a Monsoon Bonanza. From July 1 to September 30, 2024, new FTTH connections will receive one month of free service and free installation.