Bhopal: 20 Days After Implementation Of New Criminal Laws, Database Not Updated; Police Documents Fail To Reflect Changes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty days after the new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, became effective in the country, the documentation of Bhopal police fails to reflect the changes.

The daily status reports (DSRs) issued by city police in the morning and evening still display the older sections of Indian Penal Code, which had been scrapped starting July 1 this year. Although the police have been registering FIRs under the new criminal laws, their documentation in the DSRs displays the older IPC sections. When Free Press tried to know the cause, it came to light that the database of computer systems has still not been updated, which has been causing the problem.

The delay in updating the documents under the new criminal laws has blown the lid off the city's police claims, who had informed in June that a large number of police personnel had undergone training at MP Police Academy located in Bhounri.

Police see chart before FIR registration

Free Press visited Shahpura police station, Habibganj police station and the TT Nagar police station. There, the chart displaying all the sections of the new criminal laws has been pasted. The police personnel refer to the chart to register FIR against the accused in criminal cases. Sources in Bhopal police commissionerate system said that the database of the computer systems at many police stations in the city was still obsolete and had not been updated. When contacted, additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami said he would look into it and get it sorted out soon.