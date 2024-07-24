MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches 'AgrDoot Portal' For Aggregated Dissemination Of Govt's Messages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the 'AgrDoot Portal' on Wednesday for the aggregated dissemination of government text and multimedia messages.

The Department of Public Relations has prepared the portal to provide convenience to citizens and expedite information delivery. This unique innovation aims to disseminate information to the target group with a single click.

During the launch, CM Yadav sent the first message to the Ladli Behnas from the Mantralaya with a single click. The message announced an additional amount of Rs 250 to be provided to Ladli Behnas on August 1 as a 'Shagun' for Raksha Bandhan during the holy month of Sawan. This amount is in addition to the Rs 1250 paid monthly to each beneficiary of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana.' "The AgrDoot Portal, developed by the Department of Public Relations of the Madhya Pradesh Government, will operate under the initiative 'Information is Power.'

This innovative portal enables information dissemination to the target group with a single click. Information can be delivered to the target audience of the state through a single click via the portal. After a three-tier review process, messages will be shared on the popular mobile messaging app WhatsApp, allowing multimedia messages (graphics, text, links, videos) to be shared simultaneously. This ensures information is easily delivered to citizens," stated an official release.

The AgrDoot Portal represents an innovative step in the field of information. It allows targeted citizens to be reached quickly. The portal's features include information dissemination, extensive communication, a comprehensive database, dissemination through WhatsApp, single-click functionality, a user-friendly interface, and a three-tier approval process. These features will enhance governance and transparency for the citizens of Madhya Pradesh.

The release further mentioned that through the AgrDoot Portal, citizens of the state could be filtered according to specific requirements. Messages or information could be categorised and sent based on age, gender, caste, religion, occupation, disability, district, local body, or area.