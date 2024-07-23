MP: Panch-Sarpanch Of All 52 Districts Arrive In Bhopal To Gherao CM House; Halt After Police Puts Barricades

MP: Panch-Sarpanch Of All 52 Districts Arrive At Bhopal To Gherao CM House; Halt After Police Puts Barricades |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Panch and Sarpanch from all 52 districts of the state have gathered in front of CM Residence in Bhopal to protest for their various demands.

The protesters reached Bhopal on Tuesday in order to Gherao CM House. However, the police arrived at the spot and controlled the situation.

Minister Prahlad Patel reach at spot

After being informed, Panchayat Minister Prahlad Patel arrived at the scene and tried to pacify them, but the leaders were dissatisfied. They complained about the lack of basic amenities like water, despite the administration knowing about their planned protest. Feeling insulted, they declared a lockdown in all panchayats starting July 24.

On Tuesday morning, three groups of Sarpanch had announced the march from Ambedkar Park to the CM's house. As the Sarpanch began their march, the police tried to stop them. At the same time, women leaders also attempted to break through the police barrier, but they were halted by barricades.

CM House invited for discussions

According to information, the Chief Minister’s residence invited the Sarpanch for discussions. About 10 Sarpanch were allowed inside for the same. There were ongoing debates among the groups about representation. The Sarpanch demanded that one representative from each of the 52 districts be included in the discussions, but this request was denied by police. Now, all the Sarpanch are waiting for the outcome of the discussions with the Chief Minister.