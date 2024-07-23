Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday welcomed the Union Budget 2024 being presented in the parliament and said that it would give an opportunity to the state to keep pace with its development.

"The budget that was presented based on the resolution of Viksiit Bharat, I congratulate all for that. I would like to congratulate FM Nirmala Sitharaman whose intentions to control inflation are visible...

"Every category has been taken care of. Middle-class people will benefit from the change in income tax slab," says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/VjoYfUFNDb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2024

CM Yadav told ANI, "I extend my wishes on the budget presented on the basis of Viksit Bharat. I want to congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well, through whom the shine of India and the spirit of controlling the inflation rate is reflected. Especially the nine key priorities of the government of India which were presented, in which she has focused the budget on agricultural productivity, employment and skill training, economic development, inclusive human resource development and social justice." "Certainly, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will establish a new identity in the world. This budget will also give Madhya Pradesh an opportunity to keep pace with its development. The possibility of Viksit Madhya Pradesh is in Viksit Bharat itself," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

The Finance Minister, in her seventh consecutive Union Budget for 2024-25, outlined key priorities aimed at fostering economic growth and creating ample opportunities.

She listed productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development and next-generation reforms as nine priority areas for the government.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari targeted the Narendra Modi-led central government on the union budget saying the Modi government was of 'double lies' instead of 'double engine'.

"The history of the Modi government shows that it came to power with the promise of 2 crore jobs but it became the most unemployed country in the world. Narendra Modi's government is a 'double lies' government instead of a 'double engine'," Patwari said.