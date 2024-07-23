MP: MGM Allocates ₹35 Lakh To Combat Water Leakage, Fungus Crisis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move to tackle the escalating problem of water leakage and fungus in MY Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has allocated a fund of Rs 35 lakh to address the crisis that threatens patient safety.

The funds have been allocated following the estimate given by the Public Works Department (PWD) to deal with the situation. The issue of fungus and seepage has worsened in several wards of the hospital, posing a significant risk of infection among patients.

The Monday edition of Free Press brought this issue to light, reporting that fungus has infested roofs and walls of many wards. In response, officials from the MGM Medical College and MY Hospital administration held discussions with the PWD. With the funds allocated, the tender for repair work will be issued soon and renovations are set to begin promptly. The repairs will include replacing leaking taps and pipes, providing much-needed relief to patients. The hospital's persistent problem stems from ageing water lines, which have caused continuous leaks from toilets into the walls.

Most wards are currently affected by seepage and fungal growth. These wards house patients with various infectious diseases, including hypertension, diabetes and respiratory issues, who are particularly vulnerable due to their weakened immunity. A PWD official confirmed, ‘We have devised a comprehensive work plan and have discussed it with PWD officials. The tender will be issued shortly and repair work will commence soon.’