MP: Rs 30 Cr Sought For New Machines At Hamidia Hospital

Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Proposal of Rs 30 crores for new machines for three institutes- Regional Institute of Respiratory (worth Rs 35 crores), Center of Excellence and Orthopedics (worth Rs 42 crores) †and Cancer Treatment centre ñ was put up before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Hamidia Hospital on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Hamidia Hospital is the largest hospital in the state with 2,250 bed capacity, of which 1,850 beds were ready and about 1400 patients were being treated upon. 'We are upgrading our health services and hope that the patients coming to the hospital get the best of healthcare. I have also received proposals here in view of some new work,' he said.

'Bone marrow centre will be started soon. MRI CT machine worth Rs 20 crore will be coming soon. New integrated OPD block will be built in a high rise building worth Rs 35 crore. New hostel block for PG students worth Rs 20 crore, new UG hostel will be built for Rs 17 crore,' the CM said.

'Our government is committed to development and ensuring best healthcare to our people. Funds of the government should be used properly as it builds public trust and fosters faith in government hospitals. Our effort is that everyone should do their duty with quality and efficiency. Trust is naturally built by inspecting from time to time. Hospital is a place where people turn during emergency and so it must operate efficiently and provide adequate facilities," said the Chief Minister.