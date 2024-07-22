Bhopal: Five Family Members Trapped In At Sehore's Waterfall Rescued After 4 Hours | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A family from Bhopal trapped in a flood in Sehore was rescued on Sunday night after around 5 hours of efforts. They had been gone to Amagarh waterfall in the district for a picnic.

However, while returning, the river water level suddenly increased. Sehore experienced very heavy rainfall in last 24 hours leading to flood like situation all over district.

Fortunately, one of the family members, Ashok Maheshwari, informed NDRF team as soon as they realized they have been trapped and therefore, the family could be rescued on time.

FP Photo

SDRF & Administration reach the spot

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the district administration rescued a family around 11 PM. To pull the family with safety, ropes were tied to tractors on both sides, and the family members were brought out through those ropes.

Family resides in Suncity, Lalghati

Sehore Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi confirmed the rescue of all five family members: Ashok Maheshwari (61), Nisha Maheshwari (58), Shubham (32), Suruchi (30), and Yash (28). The family resides in Suncity Colony in Lalghati, Bhopal.

Ranger Mahipal Singh explained that the family was trapped on an land surrounded by water on both sides. Upon receiving the information, the rescue team promptly arrived at the scene and initiated the rescue operation.