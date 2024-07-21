MP: Two Women Partially Buried In Murrum During Protest Against Road Construction; Disturbing VISUALS Surface

MP: Two Women Partially Buried In Murrum During Protest Against Road Construction; Case Registered | X

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were partially buried after murrum was tipped over them from a truck while they were protesting against road construction in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, which occurred in Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday, an official said.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed two women sitting behind a truck laden with murrum, which it off-loads on them.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said the women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against the road construction and got partially buried under murrum.

The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken based on evidence, he said.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Raping Minor On Pretext Of Marriage In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, the police said. According to reports, the man who met the girl through Instagram promised to marry her and raped her for one year. The police said that the 16-year-old girl, a resident of the city Kotwali area, had fallen in love with the man whom she befriended online.

The man was arrested from Noori Masjid area, near Najirabad, Satna. On June 25, the man suddenly visited her house when her parents were not present there. He violated the girl on the promise of marrying her. Afterwards, the man took her to his house several times and continued to violate her.

On June 30, when the girl told her friend to marry her, the man refused and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The girl then went to her grandmother’s house and stayed there for one and half months, but she remained very quiet. When her family members wanted to know the reasons for sudden change in her behavior, she related her tale of woes. Then they took her to the police station to lodge a complaint.