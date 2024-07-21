MP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Kid Dies While Making A Reel With Noose, Friends Mistake Real Suffocation For Acting; Disturbing VISUALS Surface

MP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Kid Dies While Making A Reel With Noose, Friends Mistake Real Suffocation For Acting | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 7th-grade student from Morena lost his life while attempting to make a reel by putting a noose around his neck. The students playing with him mistook his suffocation for acting. By the time they realized it's not fake, the kid had lost his life.

The incident took place in Ambah on Saturday evening and the deceased child has been identified as 11-year-old Karan Parmar. Karan was playing with other children in a vacant plot on Lane Road. At the same time he tried making a reel of fake hanging on a noose. Unfortunately, his life was lost due to the same.

Video surfaced on social media

The shocking video of the incident has surfaced the social media platform X (Twitter).

The video shows a noose hanging from a Sheesham tree in the plot. Karan is seen putting the noose around his neck, pretending to struggle as part of the act while another child records the video. Unaware of the real danger, the children, including the one filming, believed he was just acting. Realizing something was wrong, the children rushed to him but found him unresponsive. Panicked, they fled the scene, leaving the phone behind.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | Dangerous Stunt Gone Wrong: 11-Year-Old Dies While Making a Reel with Noose In Morena; Friends Mistake Suffocation for Acting#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Ewylifbr8g — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 21, 2024

According to information, Karan Parmar was a 7th-grade student. After returning from school on Saturday, he went to play in the vacant plot in front of his house on Lane Road. It is reported that he was standing on a raised wall foundation, making a video with a noose around his neck when he slipped, causing the rope to tighten and suffocate him.

Upon receiving the information, Karan's family rushed to the spot, quickly removing him from the noose and taking him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Ambah police arrived at the civil hospital following the incident. The body was sent for post-mortem, which is scheduled for Sunday morning.