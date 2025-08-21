 Public Health Engineering Department To Handle Maintenance Of Single-Village Scheme For 3 Years
The decision was taken at a meeting with CM; Panchayats will collect the bills

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Public Health Engineering Department To Handle Maintenance Of Single-Village Scheme For 3 Years | PHED

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) will implement the policy for running, maintenance and management of the Grameen Nal Jal Yojna for three years.

There was an agreement over the issue at a meeting with the officers of the PHE department. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over the meeting.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department and PHED were not able to reach an agreement over the maintenance of the single-village schemes.

In the presence of Yadav, it was agreed that the PHE would implement the policy of maintenance for three years. Afterwards, the government will mull over the policy to be brought in the future.

The Panchayats will continue to collect the water bills as they have been doing for all these years. Yadav said there should be a permanent policy for running, maintenance and management of the Nal Jal Yojna.

Principal Secretary of PHED, P Narnari, said only 13.53 lakh village families of the state were getting water supply through pipelines in 2019. Just 12.11% of the population was getting the benefits, he said.

But now, 78.64 lakh people are getting the benefits of the project, he said. According to Narhari, 70.41% of village families are getting the benefits of the Yojna. The aim is to provide water to 1.11 crore families through the project, he said.

