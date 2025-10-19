MP News: Morena Man Lured Into Honey Trap By Sister-In-Law, Beaten Over ₹10 Lakh Extortion Demand |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district was lured into a honey trap by his own sister-in-law and brutally assaulted by her associates after he refused to pay ₹10 lakh in blackmail money.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Gwalior's Govardhan Colony. The victim Ravindra Kushwaha, a resident of Piparseva village from Morena was invited to Gwalior by his sister-in-law, Omwati Kushwaha on the pretext of meeting her friend, Rukmani.

When he met Rukmani, he was forced to undress, and at that moment, Omwati's associates, Kaushal Parmar, Ankit Verma, and Aditya Bhadoria, arrived.

The accused, alleged him of forcing himself on Rukmani, these men tied Ravindra's hands and feet and brutally beat him.

₹8,000 in cash and his mobile phone were snatched from his pocket, and his PhonePe password was also forcibly demanded. His bike was also taken away.

Later, the accused demanded ₹10 lakh from him and threatened to make the video viral. Somehow, Ravindra freed himself and went to the police station and filed a police complaint.

Acting swiftly, Gwalior police arrested all 6 accused, including the 2 women and 3 men involved. The team also recovered the stolen cash and the victim’s mobile phone.

Information revealed, that the gang might have links to a bigger racket and may have been involved in similar criminal activities before. All suspects are currently being interrogated, and further legal action is underway.